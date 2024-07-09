Tyler Bate Undergoes Successful Surgery, Out Of Action For The Foreseeable Future

Tyler Bate has provided an update on his injury, and it’s not good.

After joining WWE in 2016, Bate was transferred to the NXT UK brand, where he won the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament before becoming the first United Kingdom Champion. Bate was transferred to the NXT brand in the United States and then to the main roster shortly after the NXT UK brand was shut down due to news of the planned launch of NXT Europe.

Last Tuesday on NXT, the WWE star teamed with Pete Dunne to defeat Hank And Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger). Fast forward to last night’s WWE Monday Night Raw, and Michael Cole mentioned on commentary that Bate was out with an injury.

Bate confirmed on Tuesday in an Instagram post that he tore his left pectoral major and tendon from the bone during the bout. As a result, he underwent successful surgery for his injury.

He wrote, “Tore my left pectoral major & tendon off the bone last week at NXT. Surgery yesterday was successful and all has been put back where it belongs. I’ll be gone for some time while I recover, try not to miss me too much. I’m in good spirits and looking forward to seeing you all again soon, lots of love.”

We wish Bate speedy recovery.