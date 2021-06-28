Tyler Breeze Comments On His Release From WWE and Future Plans

During an appearance on SweetzLive’s Twitch channel, Tyler Breeze talked about his release from WWE:

“I was with the company for eleven years. An eleven year run in the biggest wrestling company in the world is a huge thing. Most people are there for three or four years. The fact that I was there for 11, fantastic, more than I could ask for. I don’t know if you’re ever expecting, but from the rumblings, I was like, ‘Yeah, it could happen.’ I’ve been preparing to get fired since the day I got hired. That’s how you have to think about it. You have to prepare yourself for the worst case scenario. Are you going to be like, ‘Oh no, I spent all my money and have nothing to show for it’ or are you going to go, ‘Okay, cool, let me figure out what I do from here?’ There are options and a ton of stuff.”

Breeze also commented on his post-WWE plans:

“We’re ramping back up. I’ll be streaming and we have a lot of stuff to figure out. A lot of stuff is still in the works. I’m setting up my cameo again, I’m just waiting for them to approve it. There’s a lot of stuff in the air that we’re slowly figuring out. You guys will know as I know. We’re firing up ideas for Patreon again. Will I continue my wrestling career? I don’t know, we’ll have to see, I haven’t decided yet.”