Tyrese Haliburton: “I’ve Always Been A WWE Guy”

NBA star Tyrese Haliburton appeared on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast to discuss various topics, including his lifelong interest in WWE and how he hasn’t explored other interests.

Haliburton said, “I don’t really get down. It’s weird because people like me who are fans of wrestling are like sometimes passionate about all wrestling, all different promotions. Japan and all that.”

He continued, “Me, I’ve always been a WWE guy. I’ve never even tried to branch out. I like what is in front of me. WWE has been so good to me.

Haliburton added, “We’ve grown such a cool relationship. It’s been so fun for me.”

