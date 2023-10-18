Tyson Fury Says “There Is Still A Lot Of Opportunity” For Him In WWE

Tyson Fury’s next fight is scheduled for October 28th, when he will face former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou, who will be making his professional boxing debut.

The WBC Heavyweight Title will not be on the line in the Saudi Arabia pay-per-view fight.

In October 2019, Fury made his ring debut, defeating Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. He has teased matches with Drew McIntyre and Brock Lesnar, among other WWE stars, since 2019.

While speaking with Sports Illustrated to promote the fight, he was asked about a possible WWE return.

“I’ve been doing this for 15 years, which is a long time,” said Fury. “I know it won’t last forever. And it’s true. I’ve had a few good stints in WWE. There is still a lot of opportunity there.”

Fury’s most recent WWE appearance was at last year’s Clash at the Castle pay-per-view, where he defended Drew McIntyre from an attack by Austin Theory while competing for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Roman Reigns. Reigns finished the show with McIntyre and Fury signing “American Pie” with the Cardiff crowd.

“It’s an amazing experience there,” said Fury. “At the moment, I’m very busy with boxing. I’m still active and on top of my chosen profession, so this is where my focus will be. After that, we’ll see.”