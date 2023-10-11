UFC Legend Wants To “Beat The Sh*t” Out Of Sammy Guevara: “Please Tony Khan …”

A UFC legend wants to become “#AllElite.”

Former record-setting UFC champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson took to social media on Wednesday to send a request directly to Tony Khan.

“Please Tony Khan, let me beat the sh*t out of this jackass Sammy Guevara,” the MMA legend wrote to the AEW President.

Johnson appeared on camera in a cameo appearance in the crowd at AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 in Seattle, WA.

Check out the aforementioned post Demetrious Johnson shared via Twitter (X) below.