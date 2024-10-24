UK’s Potential Hosting Of The WWE Elimination Chamber Have Decreased

While it appeared that WWE would return to the UK for the Elimination Chamber PLE in 2025, this is no longer the case.

The event was originally scheduled to take place in Birmingham and Manchester. The latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on SportsKeeda’s Backstage Pass Patreon revealed that the show will take place in Toronto at the Scotia Bank Arena in early March.

JoeyVotes: “We’re told that the talks for the Elimination Chamber PLE did cool off. We were told the talks were good and successful. However, the UK and those locations we mentioned, Manchester and Birmingham and London as of late, will focus on hosting a bigger PLE down the route, but down the road, excuse me, which leads us to the Elimination Chamber, and we are told that that show will be taking place in Toronto at the Scotia Bank Arena in early March. So Toronto fans rejoice. UK fans, don’t worry. You’ll get something down the line, no doubt about it. But TC, what are your thoughts on the Scotia Bank holding the 2025 edition of the Elimination Chamber?”

TC: “Well, I don’t think it was an example of the UK and WWE just not coming to terms on an agreement. I think this is part of a broader discussion, as you alluded to I do think that the UK will be getting a PLE sometime in 2025. Not sure which one at this point in time, but those discussions are still ongoing. A lot goes into these sorts of things, in terms of money coming from the municipalities, over to WWE, the timing of things, the venue availability, and so forth. And I think that the discussion for Elimination Chamber needed to be finalized within a time period that just wasn’t ready to be finalized for whatever reason. WWE had other opportunities to secure the location for the Elimination Chamber, and Toronto stepped up. I know Toronto has been itching to get more PLEs in the city. So that’s where we’re hearing the Elimination Chamber will be taking place in Toronto, Canada, Scotia Bank Arena, and where the UK finds their next PLE is yet to be determined, but I would definitely keep your ears open. We’ll be working to find out more about that as things develop.”