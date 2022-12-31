Uncle Howdy Attacks Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown (Video)

Following last week’s reveal of Uncle Howdy, Bray Wyatt opened this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Wyatt stated that he wanted to apologize to the cameraman who he attacked in “cold blood” last week, but he was quickly interrupted by LA Knight, who stated that Wyatt must “pay the check” because he is still the party responsible for the recent attacks.

Knight called Wyatt a “fraud” and a “broken down loser,” but he proposed a Royal Rumble match. Wyatt accepted, and the imagery appeared on the big screen again, followed by Uncle Howdy, who appeared with his own theme music.

Howdy entered the ring and stood next to Wyatt, swerved, and hit Wyatt with the Sister Abigail finisher.

