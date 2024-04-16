Uncle Howdy Return Speculation Continues As WWE Uploads Cryptic Video And Image

As PWMania.com previously reported, the end of Peacock’s documentary “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal” appeared to foreshadow the return of Windham Rotunda’s brother Bo Dallas, aka Uncle Howdy. Teases for Howdy’s return have continued since the documentary aired.

During this week’s edition of WWE RAW, The New Day’s entrance was interrupted by a “glitch” containing a QR code. The code led to an image puzzle, which was a URL for another page with the following image and video.