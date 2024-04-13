Uncle Howdy Seemingly Teased During WWE SmackDown

As PWMania.com previously reported, the end of Peacock’s documentary “Bray Wyatt: Becoming Immortal” appeared to foreshadow the return of Windham Rotunda’s brother Bo Dallas, aka Uncle Howdy.

Teases about Howdy’s return have continued since the documentary aired.

During a commercial break on the April 12th, 2024 edition of WWE Smackdown in Detroit, Marti Amado’s song “Nightbird” played while a glitching visual effect appeared over the Smackdown logo.

The latest Uncle Howdy tease at #Smackdown in Detroit tonight. pic.twitter.com/2sA8DFYWdq — Danny (@dajosc11) April 13, 2024

There was also a brief visual glitch during Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill’s match against Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. The glitch contained a message that read, “You forgot about us.” This has sparked internet speculation that Alexa Bliss may be returning with Howdy.