Undertaker Comments On Bianca Belair’s Potential, Evolution Of Becky Lynch

If you ask “The Dead Man,” when it comes to “Big Time Becks'” career in WWE — she is just getting started.

The Undertaker recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. One of the topics “The Phenom” discussed during the interview was his thoughts on the emergence over the past couple of years of Becky Lynch as a top WWE Superstar.

“Becky is so dialed in right now,” Undertaker told Barrasso during the discussion for SI.com. “You’re on TV as much as they are, you can get used up really fast — but Becky is constantly evolving. She’s doing that on the mic and in the ring.”

Another talent from the WWE women’s division that the WWE Hall Of Fame legend has his sights set on to continue to do big things as her career evolves is Bianca Belair.

“The women’s division is really, really good,” Undertaker said of the WWE women’s division in general. “Bianca has only scratched the surface of the star she’s going to be. She’s got such an incredible personality. She’s someone I really want to see succeed.”

Check out the complete Sports Illustrated interview with WWE Hall Of Fame legend The Undertaker at SI.com.