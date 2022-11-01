Update on a Potential Lawsuit Between CM Punk and The Elite

Everyone involved in the AEW All Out brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite had remained silent due to an investigation into the situation. More details about the investigation have emerged in the last week, and The Elite were backstage at last Wednesday’s Dynamite with the expectation of returning soon.

Due to potential legal action threats and one side’s refusal to cooperate, the investigation took longer than expected.

As PWMania.com previously noted, Dave Meltzer and Wrestling Inc’s Nick Hausman discussed the situation on the Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer stated that no lawsuits had yet been filed from Punk to AEW or The Elite.

“As far as I know, there aren’t, but that doesn’t mean that there won’t be. I suppose it’s possible on the other side, too, but I have not heard that. The key to this is so much of the stuff has not come out, and I don’t know that it ever will.”

Hausman also stated that AEW had not filed any lawsuits against Punk for his role in the situation.

Meltzer stated that he does not anticipate AEW President Tony Khan issuing a public statement about the situation anytime soon.

“As far as what the investigation shows, I don’t think we’ll ever know that. I don’t think we’ll ever hear anything from AEW on this subject. I mean, maybe in years, we might, but I don’t expect to just from the fact that we haven’t [heard anything from AEW yet].”

While Punk is still in talks with AEW about a possible contract buyout, he is currently on the sidelines after undergoing surgery for an injury sustained at All Out that will keep him out for several months.

You can watch a clip from the show below:



