Update on AJ Styles’ WWE Status, Video Footage of Injury Spot

The match between AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim vs. Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley ended shortly after Styles was injured during Thursday’s live event in Hershey, PA.

During the match, the referee showed the “X,” to end the match. After an over-the-top-rope spot, it appeared to be a leg/ankle injury that Styles suffered and was helped to the back.

Dave Meltzer mentioned on the Wrestling Observer Radio that the original finish would’ve seen Styles connect with a Phenomenal Forearm to Balor. Instead, Anderson and Balor performed a roll-up finish.

Meltzer said, “He hurt his ankle in Hersey last night, and no update as far as severity. We’ll probably know in the next couple of days, but yeah, they changed the finish. He was supposed to win with the Phenomenal Forearm on….It was supposed to be a forearm on Balor, and it was Karl who had cradled Balor to win the match in the impromptu finish. I was told it was a fall out of the ring, and he needed to be helped to the back.”

According to PWInsider.com, WWE sent Styles to Tampa to have his ankle examined. Styles was not present at Friday’s house show in Toronto, nor was he present backstage at SmackDown, which was held in Tampa.

Styles appears to have been injured after being dumped over the top rope, according to fan video footage. There has been no update on the severity of Styles’ injury, but more information should be available in a few days.

You can watch footage of the incident below: