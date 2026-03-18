Update On ‘American Gladiators’ Revival

According to PWInsider.com, the upcoming reboot of the classic American sports-themed competition show, “American Gladiators”, is set to debut on Prime Video later this spring. However, Amazon has not yet announced an official release date.

The report also mentioned that other former pro wrestlers in the cast include former WWE star Eric Bugenhagen (also known as Rick Boogs), former TNA star Jessie Godderz, and Jessica Roden (known as J-Rod).

This marks Hollywood’s latest attempt to revive the once-popular series. The first major attempt occurred in 2008, featuring the late WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan on the broadcast team, but it lasted only two seasons and 22 episodes. A revival produced by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg in 2014 never made it off the ground.

In contrast, a revival that debuted on the BBC in the UK in 2024 became the number one new entertainment series in the country over the past seven years.

The new version of “American Gladiators” will stream exclusively on Prime Video, following the completion of filming last year.

WWE star The Miz is set to host the revival, and AEW wrestlers Wardlow and Kamille will also appear as new members of the Gladiator cast.