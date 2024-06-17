Update On Asuka Following Knee Surgery

Asuka has updated her status following knee surgery.

Fans noticed her limping at the end of a SmackDown episode in March, after teaming with Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY and Kairi Sane in losses to Bianca Belair, Naomi, and Zelina Vega at WWE house shows. There were concerns that Asuka was suffering from an injury, as she appeared to have a leg injury during the main event segment in which Damage CTRL defeated Bayley.

Despite her concerns, she worked matches, including Backlash France in April, where she lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles to Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. She later announced that she was taking a break due to her knee injury.

She recently revealed on social media that she underwent surgery, and the most recent video on her YouTube channel shows her walking into the hospital to undergo surgery. The details of the knee injury were not disclosed. Asuka stated that, aside from preparation, the surgery lasted 90 minutes before she was discharged from the hospital the following day and was unable to walk on her own.

The doctor informed her that the procedure was successful, and she is now taking pain medication. She mentioned that she would be going to a rehabilitation center to start rehab. The video concluded with the words “See you soon.”