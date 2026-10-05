Update On Cassie Lee’s ROH Future Following Jess McKay’s Pregnancy Announcement

Cassie Lee is expected to continue appearing for ROH following Jess McKay’s recent pregnancy announcement.

According to Fightful Select, McKay is no longer competing in the ring but remained involved with Lee during last week’s ROH television tapings.

McKay accompanied her longtime tag team partner as a manager, allowing the pair to remain together on ROH programming despite McKay being sidelined from in-ring competition.

Lee is expected to continue making appearances for ROH while McKay remains out of action.

Lee and McKay have spent much of their careers together as a tag team, making McKay’s continued involvement at ringside a way for ROH to maintain their partnership during her absence from competition.