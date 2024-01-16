Update On Cora Jade’s Injury At WWE NXT Live Event

A severe injury that will likely keep Cora Jade out of action for several months or even a year.

Jade’s match against Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Title was cut short due to an injury last Friday night at an NXT live event in the main event. The top star sustained a knee injury, forcing the match to be halted. The referee and doctors checked on her before assisting her to the back. Internally, it was feared that the ACL had been torn.

Jade signed with NXT in 2021. Since her arrival, Jade has been pushed as a key player in the NXT women’s division, including as a babyface, before turning heel and attacking Roxanne Perez.

Jade had returned to NXT TV last month after a four-month absence. Dave Meltzer reported on Twitter that the injury is a torn ACL.

Meltzer posted a message on Twitter: “The Cora Jade knee injury from the weekend house show we talked about on the show last night is an ACL tear.”