Update On Daniel Garcia’s AEW Status Following Reports Of His Contract Expiring

MJF turned against Daniel Garcia, as seen in the July 3, 2024, “Beach Break” episode of AEW Dynamite. It was subsequently revealed that Garcia’s AEW contract was about to expire.

In an update on Garcia’s position with AEW, Fightful.com stated that he had not signed a new deal as of last week. According to Fightful, one “top name” at AEW believed Garcia would remain with the company.

PW Nexus stated, “PWN was able to confirm this news and learned that Garcia is ‘conflicted’ about what he wants to do next whether it’s staying with AEW or entertaining the possibility of going to WWE. Something to keep an eye on as we get closer to October when his contract is set to expire.”