Update On Finn Balors Status Following WWE Elimination Chamber

There was some fan anxiety about one WWE superstar coming out of Saturday’s Elimination Chamber premium live event at Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia.

The show featured a Undisputed Tag Team Champions Judgment Day match against Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, with Finn Balor and Damian Priest defending their titles. As seen below, Balor was selling his bloodied finger, as Dunne targets his opponents’ fingers during matches.

Bryan Alvarez, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, mentioned that Balor is said to be fine.

“And then we had Finn Balor who, at the end of the match, holds up his hand and his thumb is bleeding like crazy. And man, he sold that thing big. And we weren’t sure if he had broken his thumb or cut it open or whatever. But apparently, whatever it was, he’s alright.“

Bálor appears to have messed up his thumb…#WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/VtSEiyCrRc — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) February 24, 2024



