Update On Goldberg’s Status For Monday’s WWE RAW

Although earlier reports suggested Goldberg was expected to appear on the January 27th episode of WWE Raw in Atlanta, his status for the show remains uncertain. Goldberg previously announced on ESPN’s College Gameday that he plans to have his retirement match in WWE this year. His last bout was a loss to Roman Reigns at the 2022 Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

Goldberg recently had a confrontation with World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at Bad Blood, hinting at a potential retirement match. However, no official date has been set. Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that while Goldberg was originally scheduled for the Raw episode, WWE has not advertised his appearance:

“So the other thing on Raw, I don’t know about Goldberg, other than, you know, he was on the show. I have not heard confirmation that he’s on the show now, one way or the other, because he wasn’t advertised. Maybe they want to do a surprise. The other thing is, if you remember, on the Netflix show on January 6, Paul Heyman said that you know, when he was talking to Roman Reigns, that there’s a big thing that was going to happen on the 27th. That hasn’t been mentioned either. I am of the impression that they’re going to be announcing the video game on Monday and that Roman Reigns uncovered the video game, and that was part of the reason for the thing they talked about three weeks ago, but they did not publicize that at all. I would think you’d publicize Roman Reigns and Bill Goldberg, if they’re on the show. I mean, it would make sense. But so I’m still trying to find out what’s going on with that, because neither of them were advertised, but both of them were certainly, you know, planned to be on the show. I mean, they, one of them was pushed on television, and the other one was, well, not pushed. I mean, it was definitely confirmed that he would be there, and they may be there, but I just don’t know.”

There is also speculation that Goldberg could make an unannounced appearance at Saturday Night’s Main Event to either confront GUNTHER or interfere in his match with Jey Uso, potentially setting up a future clash. For now, fans will have to wait to see if Goldberg’s presence at either event is part of WWE’s plans.