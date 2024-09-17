Update On Hikuleo’s WWE Status Amidst Rumors Of Being Involved With The Bloodline

It was reported at the beginning of 2023 that Tama Tonga and his brother Hikuleo were targets for WWE. Tama ended up joining Solo Sikoa’s new version of The Bloodline, while Hikuleo left New Japan Pro Wrestling earlier in 2024.

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, WWE has been planning to introduce Hikuleo at the appropriate time.

Meltzer mentioned that WWE could be waiting until Survivor Series: War Games to make Hikuleo’s debut.

Meltzer said, “They also may introduce Hikuleo by then. He’s under contract and everything and they are waiting for the time to add him. I don’t even know what side he would be on but I am going to guess he would be with his brothers. He’s been under contract for a long time and you figure at one point they wanna bring him in as this big monster.”