Update On John Cena’s Opponent For WrestleMania 41, WWE Raw Rating For 12/23

– Wrestle Votes has confirmed backstage talk of a potential John Cena vs. Logan Paul match at WrestleMania 41. According to the report, the creative team have been against the idea, feeling Cena should work with someone besides Paul for his final WrestleMania.

– WWE Raw on December 23 drew 1.453 million viewers, down from the 1.522 million viewers that the 12/16 episode show. The 12/23 episode pulled a 0.42 in the key 18 to 49 year old demo, also down from the 0.48 rating in the same demo for the 12/16 show.