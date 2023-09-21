Update On Jon Moxley’s Injury At The “Grand Slam” Episode Of AEW Dynamite

As seen on the “Grand Slam” episode of AEW Dynamite on September 20, 2023, Rey Fenix defeated Jon Moxley to win the International championship.

According to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com, Moxley suffered a concussion during the pre-match brawl, but it was not caused by Fenix’s piledriver. Keller revealed that the finish changed to Fenix winning and explained what happened with the finish

“Moxley apparently made the call during the match as Moxley knew something was wrong, but the referee wasn’t sure of the actual finish, thus the ref originally didn’t count to three even though Moxley didn’t lift his shoulder.”

Moxley was diagnosed with a concussion after the match, but he is not expected to miss much, if any, ring time, according to Keller. It is believed that Tony Khan and others checked on Moxley immediately upon his return backstage.

There are rumors that Moxley was possibly injured by Fenix’s dive off the ramp.