Update On Kevin Owens After He Teased Taking Time Off From WWE

Even though Kevin Owens teased the idea of taking time off from WWE, a last man standing match between himself and Sami Zayn was announced for this coming Friday’s edition of Smackdown.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com explained the situation:

“When Owens wrote last week that he was stepping away for a while and when we mentioned he had asked for time off, he actually only asked for just under two weeks off, so he is returning Friday for the last man standing match with Sami Zayn and was always only going to miss this week’s show.”