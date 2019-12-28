Update On Kris Statlander – AEW Situation

As previously noted, Kris Statlander’s match for the AEW Women’s Title will not take place on next week’s show due to a prior commitment. AEW President Tony Khan and BAR Wrestling issued the following statements:

Rather than force Kris to choose between her title shot or keeping her word on a commitment she made before signing here, we’re allowing her to do both. The champion Riho will defend vs. #2 Britt/#3 Shida/#4 Nyla in a 4 way title match. The winner defends vs. #1 Kris on January 8 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) 27 December 2019

Losing @callmekrisstat would’ve been a big blow to us not only financially with travel and replacement costs but also quality of talent loss. Thank you to Kris for keeping your bookings next week with @beyondwrestling and with us and to @AEWrestling for caring about independents. https://t.co/gEJLLL7ZjJ — Bar Wrestling (@BarWrestling) 27 December 2019