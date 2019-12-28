Update On Kris Statlander – AEW Situation

As previously noted, Kris Statlander’s match for the AEW Women’s Title will not take place on next week’s show due to a prior commitment. AEW President Tony Khan and BAR Wrestling issued the following statements:
Rather than force Kris to choose between her title shot or keeping her word on a commitment she made before signing here, we’re allowing her to do both. The champion Riho will defend vs. #2 Britt/#3 Shida/#4 Nyla in a 4 way title match. The winner defends vs. #1 Kris on January 8
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) 27 December 2019
Losing @callmekrisstat would’ve been a big blow to us not only financially with travel and replacement costs but also quality of talent loss. Thank you to Kris for keeping your bookings next week with @beyondwrestling and with us and to @AEWrestling for caring about independents. https://t.co/gEJLLL7ZjJ
— Bar Wrestling (@BarWrestling) 27 December 2019
Kris Statlander was booked for the Bar Wrestling New Years day show prior to signing with AEW. From what I'm told Bar was completely OK with her missing their show but Kris wanted to keep her word. Says a lot about her as a person. Credit to AEW for putting wrestlers first too. https://t.co/uE2vIikIiR
— SoCal UNCENSORED (@socaluncensored) 27 December 2019