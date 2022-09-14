Update on New NXT Logo, Big Changes Coming to the WWE Performance Center Arena?

The new WWE NXT logo has been revealed, and it appears that major changes to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando are in the works.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Tuesday night’s NXT 2.0 One Year Anniversary Celebration episode concluded with a video of NXT Superstars, narrated by WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels. Michaels spoke about NXT’s mission and how their message to the fans will never change. You can watch the video, which includes a shot of the NXT 2.0 logo fading to a new black and gold logo as well as comments from Michaels and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, by clicking here.

A clearer look at the updated logo can be seen above in an update released Tuesday night by the official WWE website.

WWE acknowledged the change and praised the NXT brand for teasing a new look.

“NXT teases a new look with updated logo,” they wrote on the WWE website. They added as the caption to the previous video, “WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels teased a new look for the NXT brand’s future on the one-year anniversary episode.”

It was previously announced that NXT TV tapings will take place tonight, Wednesday, September 14. Wrestlenomics first reported that the September 20 and September 27 episodes would be taped on Wednesday, and that WWE would resume live NXT episodes with the October 4 show. However, according to PWInsider, only the September 20 episode will be taped, and the show will return to live airing on September 27. Later on, we should have a better idea of how many episodes are actually being taped.

It’s now being speculated that WWE is taping TV this week in order to upgrade the look of the arena at the WWE Performance Center. When the Performance Center arena was revamped as the Capitol Wrestling Center in October 2020, WWE took a week off from live television. They dropped that name, and the NXT 2.0 reboot took take place in September 2021. WWE also taped a few weeks of NXT TV so that the arena could be changed for the 2.0 reboot last September.

There has been no word on why WWE is taping NXT episodes this week, but with the new logo and new look teased at the end of this week’s NXT One Year Anniversary show, it appears that they are taping to change the look of the Performance Center arena once more.