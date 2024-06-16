Damian Priest Comments On Injury Scare At WWE Clash At The Castle

During the 2024 WWE Clash at the Castle PLE, World Champion Damian Priest attempted a dive over the top rope to the outside, but his foot got caught in the ropes. Priest was selling his leg for the rest of his match against Drew McIntyre.

Priest spoke to the media after the event and commented on the injury scare.

“It feels like trash right now. I didn’t even go to medical so I could do this and answer your questions. The docs will check it out. I’m not going anywhere. I was able to beat Drew McIntyre on one foot, so I’m pretty sure I’m good to go.”