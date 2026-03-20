WWE Reportedly Planning Return For The Street Profits

WWE stars The Street Profits, consisting of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, have been absent from television since October of last year. Their last match aired on the October 24th episode of WWE Main Event.

Although they participated in a few matches during an NXT tour in late January of this year, they were not included in the European tour and have not made any TV appearances since then.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, there have been discussions regarding their return from a creative standpoint, and it appears that a comeback may be on the horizon.

The report notes that sources indicate a return to WWE programming could occur soon, though it remains unclear whether it will happen before or after WrestleMania 42.

In late January, it was reported that The Street Profits were not injured and had been kept off television to allow them to freshen up. Last year, they held the WWE Tag Team Championships for 119 days, winning the titles on March 14 and losing them on July 11 to Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis of the Wyatt Sicks.