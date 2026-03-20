WWE Saudi Arabia Show In Jeopardy Amid Ongoing Conflict

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE was planning to hold two additional shows in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in 2026. However, questions have arisen regarding these events due to the ongoing war in Iran. One of the shows was tentatively scheduled for June.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, the event originally planned for Saudi Arabia in June is now in jeopardy.

Sources within WWE have told the outlet that it is “doubtful at best” that WWE Night of Champions 2026 will take place there due to the ongoing conflict.

The report also states that while the situation may change, it currently seems unlikely that the event will occur in Saudi Arabia.

An earlier report from F4WOnline’s Bryan Alvarez noted that WWE had held discussions regarding the status of the two Saudi shows due to the recent conflict, which has also impacted other countries in the region following Iranian strikes on American bases in allied areas, including Saudi Arabia.

At that time, Alvarez mentioned that while discussions were ongoing about the shows’ status, no decisions had been finalized. However, Dave Meltzer reported in a F4WOnline.com daily update on Sunday that most within WWE believe the summer PLE (Premium Live Event) in the region is unlikely to happen unless conditions improve.

Based on the recent WrestleVotes Radio report, it seems that these discussions have progressed, leading to the conclusion that it is now “doubtful at best” that the Saudi shows will proceed as originally planned. WWE held last year’s Night of Champions in Riyadh on June 28, while the 2023 event was held in Jeddah in May.

Additionally, King and Queen of the Ring 2024 took place in Jeddah in May of that year. Furthermore, WrestleMania 43 is scheduled for 2027 in Riyadh, and it remains unclear how the current conflict might affect that upcoming event unless the situation changes.

Following next month’s WrestleMania 42, the next WWE PLE on the company’s schedule is Clash in Italy, which will be held in Turin on May 31. After that, the only other summer PLE currently planned is SummerSlam 2026, taking place on August 1-2 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

WWE has yet to announce a summer PLE for June or July, and the schedule appears uncertain due to the ongoing conflict in Iran.