Marina Shafir Opens Up About Relationship With Roderick Strong

AEW star and Death Riders member Marina Shafir discussed various topics, including her relationship with fellow AEW star Roderick Strong, in an interview with High Times.

Shafir said, “He’s such an amazing partner. I love that I can speak my love language with my husband while training together. That’s a different level of trust. He understands who I am, and I understand who he is.”

On balancing work and family life:

“There’s so much going on outside of my bubble that I can’t control. Dealing with injuries. It’s a lot. So I take it one week at a time/ We really try hard to carve out time for our son, too. Soccer practice, going to the farmers market, and just making time for family.”

On her wrestling character being a part of her:

“I love a good flex. I’m not talking about a physical flex, but like an energy flex. That’s why I love my job so much. I’ve always had an infatuation with martial arts. I was able to fall in love with judo and MMA, and now something completely branched out from those things. It’s action theatre. We get to tell our stories in a physical way. My character is a part of me. It’s always been a part of me.”