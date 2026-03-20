Update On Bron Breakker’s WWE Status After Surgery

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE star Bron Breakker has been sidelined since undergoing surgery for a hernia in early February.

Breakker had been dealing with the hernia for some time, but aggravated it on RAW following the Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE).

During that episode, he flipped the announce table in frustration after being quickly eliminated from the Men’s Royal Rumble Match, an elimination that involved a masked man.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, a source within WWE television expressed optimism this week that Breakker could be cleared for a return just in time for WrestleMania 42. The report also indicated that there are plans for Breakker on the WrestleMania card, provided he is cleared in time.

WWE reportedly had to adjust its creative plans for WrestleMania 42 due to Breakker’s injury. In his absence, it has been revealed that the masked individuals responsible for the disruptions are working for Seth Rollins, who is currently feuding with active members of The Vision, namely Logan Paul and Austin Theory.

Additionally, Bronson Reed is also out of action after suffering a distal bicep tear during the February 23rd episode of RAW.