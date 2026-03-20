Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE WrestleMania Debate, AEW Revolution Fallout

The Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast crew is back with another must-listen episode — proudly presented by PWMania.com!

This week, Justin C, Cam, and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent take a deep dive into the Road to WrestleMania, asking the big questions:

Was Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton the right direction?

Is Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar the best possible matchup?

And how is WWE really doing with its WrestleMania build so far?

The conversation then shifts to AEW Revolution fallout, where the crew discusses:

Whether Ronda Rousey truly moves the needle for AEW

The future of Hangman Adam Page — could he really be done challenging for the World Title?

With strong opinions, honest takes, and big-picture analysis, this episode covers all the key talking points across WWE and AEW.

Listen now: