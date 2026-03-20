Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast: WWE WrestleMania Debate, AEW Revolution Fallout

By
Justin Czerwonka
-
WWE WrestleMania 42
WWE WrestleMania 42

The Hot Tag Wrestling Podcast crew is back with another must-listen episode — proudly presented by PWMania.com!

This week, Justin C, Cam, and “The Chairman” Steven Vincent take a deep dive into the Road to WrestleMania, asking the big questions:

  • Was Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton the right direction?
  • Is Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar the best possible matchup?
  • And how is WWE really doing with its WrestleMania build so far?

The conversation then shifts to AEW Revolution fallout, where the crew discusses:

  • Whether Ronda Rousey truly moves the needle for AEW
  • The future of Hangman Adam Page — could he really be done challenging for the World Title?

With strong opinions, honest takes, and big-picture analysis, this episode covers all the key talking points across WWE and AEW.

Listen now:

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