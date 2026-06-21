Former RAW GM Believes Road Dogg Was ‘Out Of Place’ In WWE Creative

Former WWE Raw General Manager Eric Bischoff has offered his perspective on Road Dogg’s time in WWE creative, suggesting that the WWE Hall of Famer may not have been the right fit for the company’s current corporate structure.

Speaking on 83 Weeks, Bischoff was quick to acknowledge that he has never worked directly with Brian James and therefore cannot fully evaluate his abilities behind the scenes. “I’ve never worked with him, so I absolutely have no idea. Certainly know of him, so my opinion doesn’t really mean much.”

Despite that disclaimer, Bischoff shared his view from afar and argued that Road Dogg appeared to be out of place within the modern TKO-era WWE environment. “I think clearly out of place in the TKO version of WWE. Clearly out of place, square peg, round hole. It’s never going to work culturally from a business perspective, at least as it relates to in-ring storytelling and talent.”

Bischoff emphasized that his comments were not meant as a criticism of Road Dogg’s abilities, but rather an observation about compatibility. “It’s not who’s right and who’s wrong. It’s just the chemistry just doesn’t work sometimes.”

He continued by explaining that talent alone does not guarantee success when different personalities and philosophies are involved. “You could take two highly talented people, or an organization and a talented person, and it just doesn’t come together.”

The comments come at a time when Road Dogg remains a frequent topic of discussion among wrestling fans and industry observers.

In recent months, he has faced criticism from some viewers following his portrayal in WWE’s Unreal docuseries on Netflix. However, many current and former colleagues have publicly defended him, pointing to his experience and contributions behind the scenes.

Road Dogg’s name has also surfaced in recent speculation surrounding TNA Wrestling’s creative direction following the departure of Tommy Dreamer from the company’s creative team.

While no official role has been announced, multiple reports have indicated that Road Dogg has been discussed internally as a potential addition to TNA’s creative structure.

Whether or not that move ultimately happens remains to be seen, but Bischoff’s comments suggest he believes Road Dogg could potentially thrive in a different environment than the one he encountered during WWE’s transition into the TKO era.

For Bischoff, the issue was never about talent or qualifications—it was simply a matter of finding the right fit.

And in his view, Road Dogg and the modern corporate version of WWE may not have been the ideal match.