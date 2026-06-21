Former Tag Team Champions Suffer Identical Injuries In Same AEW TV Match

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions Private Party remain on the shelf, and we now know both members of the duo are dealing with injuries sustained in the same match.

Marq Quen’s injury situation had already been reported, but it has since been confirmed that his partner Isiah Kassidy is also out of action. Per reports, both men suffered the exact same injury during their March 28 tag team bout against The Death Riders — a rare situation that has left the entire team sidelined simultaneously for roughly three months.

No timetable has been given for either Quen or Kassidy to return, and Private Party has not been seen on AEW programming since that March 28 matchup.

(H/T: Fightful Select)