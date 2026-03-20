Backstage Update On WWE’s WrestleMania 42 Plans For Royce Keys

Recently, there has been significant discussion about WWE’s plans for Royce Keys at WrestleMania 42. According to an earlier report from BodySlam+, there were internal conversations about having Keys team up with country music star Jelly Roll for a tag team match at the Las Vegas event next month.

This potential match would revolve around the challenges both Keys and Jelly faced on their journeys to success.

However, a recent report from Dave Meltzer suggests otherwise. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer mentioned that he inquired with WWE sources regarding the possibility of Jelly and Keys teaming up at WrestleMania. He was informed that Keys has not been included in any plans, but there was no confirmation regarding a match for Jelly either. Nevertheless, it appears they may still be building toward a match.

Jelly made a return to WWE programming last Friday night on SmackDown as a guest on MizTV. During the segment, The Miz attempted to take credit for Jelly’s weight loss and offered mentorship, which Jelly declined.

They were interrupted by Kit Wilson, who accused Jelly of being “fatphobic” and promoting unrealistic beauty standards. The segment concluded with Jelly accidentally hitting The Miz after being pushed by Wilson, who is expected to confront Jelly later tonight.

As for Keys, the former AEW star made his WWE debut at the 2026 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last January. However, he has not appeared on television since then. BodySlam+ recently provided an update explaining why WWE has not included him in weekly programming.

The report indicated that WWE has been having Keys participate in dark matches before SmackDown to help him gain in-ring experience while the creative team finalizes his storyline.

Additionally, a source stated that SmackDown is expected to be the brand where Keys will ultimately land.