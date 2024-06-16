AJ Styles vs. Naomichi Marfuji Announced For NOAH Destination On July 13

AJ Styles is coming to Pro Wrestling NOAH.

The WWE Superstar made a surprise appearance at the Pro Wrestling NOAH show on Sunday, June 16 in Yokohama.

Just hours after coming up short against Cody Rhodes in the WWE Universal Championship “I Quit” match at the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland premium live event in Glasgow, “The Phenomenal One” appeared via video at the 6/16 NOAH show and confirmed he will be facing Naomichi Marfuji at the NOAH Destination 2024 show on July 13 at Budokan.

#BREAKING A MAJOR announcement from NOAH & WWE！

A special match between "The Genius of the Ark" @noah_marufuji_ & "THE PHENOMENAL ONE" AJ Styles is urgently scheduled!!

How to order #ABEMA presents #DESTINATION2024 in the below tweet@WWE pic.twitter.com/Jcrg0sWfuM

— Pro Wrestling NOAH Global (@noahglobal) June 16, 2024