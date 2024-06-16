AJ Styles vs. Naomichi Marfuji Announced For NOAH Destination On July 13

By
Matt Boone
-

AJ Styles is coming to Pro Wrestling NOAH.

The WWE Superstar made a surprise appearance at the Pro Wrestling NOAH show on Sunday, June 16 in Yokohama.

Just hours after coming up short against Cody Rhodes in the WWE Universal Championship “I Quit” match at the WWE Clash At The Castle: Scotland premium live event in Glasgow, “The Phenomenal One” appeared via video at the 6/16 NOAH show and confirmed he will be facing Naomichi Marfuji at the NOAH Destination 2024 show on July 13 at Budokan.

