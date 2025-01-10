Update On Possible Bill Goldberg Retirement Match In WWE

At the 2024 WWE Bad Blood PLE, World Heavyweight Champion Gunther engaged in a promo segment with WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, setting the stage for Goldberg’s confirmed retirement match in 2025.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Goldberg is slated to make his return to WWE during the January 27, 2025, edition of RAW in Atlanta, GA. Regarding his potential opponent, Meltzer reported:

“The angle was shot with Gunther, and that was the planned match. I would presume it wouldn’t be for the title. WrestleMania 41 makes sense for it, but it has never been told to us that it would be at Mania.”

Additionally, WrestlePurists.com recently reported that a Gunther vs. Seth Rollins match could also be in the cards for WrestleMania 41, though nothing has been officially confirmed. This leaves the timeline and exact circumstances for Goldberg’s retirement match and Gunther’s WrestleMania plans open for speculation.