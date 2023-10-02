Update On The Future Of AEW WrestleDream Following The First Event

AEW President Tony Khan commented on the future of the event during the 2023 AEW WrestleDream PPV post-show media scrum.

He said, “I can’t speak a year ahead as to where the event will be, but there will definitely be a WrestleDream. It was a very critically successful event. A lot of people are telling me it was the best show they’ve ever seen in wrestling, which means a lot to me. I think we’re on just an incredible run of pay-per-views.”

“WrestleDream is here to stay. As a pay-per-view, it did incredibly well. Looks like it’s up from All Out. WrestleDream over 100,000 buys I think is pretty safe to say based on digital projections. And that’s really exciting.”

You can check out the complete press conference below:



