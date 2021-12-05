Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE will hold Raw from Memphis, TN at the FedExForum this Monday night.

WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 4,487 tickets and there are 812 left.

Here is the updated card for the show:

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

Edge will appear on Miz TV.

Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a Steel Cage Match

