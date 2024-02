WWE will be holding their 2024 NXT Battleground Premium Live Event on Sunday, May 26 from inside the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

According to WrestleTix, the show has sold 2,052 tickets, and there are 1,576 tickets left as of 2/26/2024. The total seating capacity is 3,778.

As of this writing, no matches have been made official yet for the 2024 WWE NXT Battleground Premium Live Event.