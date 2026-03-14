Update On WWE Changing NXT Stand & Deliver Tradition

According to a report from PWMania.com, WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive producer Shawn Michaels announced on his Twitter (X) account that NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 will be held at The Factory in St. Louis, Missouri, on Saturday, April 4.

This marks the first time that the premium live event will take place outside of WrestleMania weekend.

PWInsider.com provided additional insights regarding this change, stating that WWE decided to move the NXT event from WrestleMania weekend due to timing issues experienced while hosting the show on the West Coast in recent years.

The decision was also made to prevent the event from getting lost amid the busy schedule that characterizes that weekend.

In the latest edition of the Fightful Select Answers Q&A, a fan inquired about the reasons behind WWE’s decision to deviate from tradition.

Sean Ross Sapp confirmed the insights shared by PWInsider.com, stating that time zone challenges and the crowded lineup for the company’s most significant weekend influenced the decision to hold the event earlier in the calendar.

Sapp also mentioned that NXT talents are relieved they won’t have to attend early-morning commitments after the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony the night before.