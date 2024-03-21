Update On WWE Hall Of Famer Afa Following Scheduled Surgery

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Afa was set to undergo surgery after suffering a bad fall as he need to fix some fractures.

According to PWInsider.com, Afa’s scheduled surgery was postponed due to the fact that he also was set to undergo a heart valve replacement surgery and doctors were figuring out what they needed to do first.

The report also stated that Afa is now scheduled to undergo the surgery this Friday.

We all send our best wishes to Afa The Wild Samoan during this difficult period.