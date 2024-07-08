Update On WWE Introducing Two New Women’s Championships

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE may add more titles to its women’s division.

WWE debuted a women’s midcard title at Battleground last month, with Kelani Jordan winning the inaugural NXT Women’s North American Championship in a six-way ladder match. She successfully defended the belt against Sol Ruca in Sunday’s Heatwave PLE.

It’s being reported that a Women’s Intercontinental and United States Championship are being planned for the main roster. Fightful Select also confirmed that the idea was being discussed, but the images floating around social media, as seen above, are only AI art, not the final designs.

In an update, Dave Meltzer also confirmed the story during the most recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer added, “I know it was reported earlier today because somebody texted me and just goes, ‘It’s being reported out there that they are going to create Women’s US and Intercontinental Titles.’ I asked, and I was basically told that that is, in fact, what is being talked about….Two more championships, one on each brand.”

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)