Update On WWE Talent Morale Regarding Taping Shows During Pandemic

WWE has told employees they are welcome to stay home if they want instead of working on the ongoing TV tapings in Florida.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there have been talents in WWE who are concerned about working the tapings. On the flip side, there are others who, while worried, said they don’t think there’s a solution that WWE could do that would be good.

The belief is that if the company shuts down that would hurt people financially.

The one thing that everyone seems to agree with is that WWE doesn’t have a reason to be using Jerry Lawler at the tapings. The reason for that is due to Lawler’s age and history of heart issues. WWE doesn’t appear to be maintaining social distance with him.