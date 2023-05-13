Update On WWE’s Plans For LA Knight, Segment Scrapped From Friday’s SmackDown

A segment that was originally planned for WWE Friday Night SmackDown’s episode this week has been put on hold.

There were plans for LA Knight to find a tag team partner on SmackDown, according to the Twitter insider @BoozerRasslin. However, that segment was never broadcast.

Rick Boogs and Knight are supposed to work together, but this is only supposed to be short-term. We’re unsure how or why they will break up or end their partnership, but WWE history demonstrates that most tag teams break up on bad terms, so there is a good chance that Knight or Boogs will change their tune.

At the live events, Knight has been receiving excellent babyface reactions and appears destined for a significant singles push. While Boogs was initially intended to be Knight’s partner, anything is still possible.

