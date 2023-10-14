Updated AEW Collision Lineup For 10/14/2023: New Matches Added

You can officially pencil in some new matches for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

During this week’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT from the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri, additional bouts were made official for this week’s episode of AEW Collision from the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.

Featured below is the updated officially advertised lineup heading into Saturday night’s AEW Collision at 8/7c on TNT.

AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (10/14/2023)

* Adam Copeland to appear live* Christian Cage (C) vs. Bryan Danielson (TNT Title)* Kris Statlander (C) vs. Skye Blue (TBS Women’s Title)* Samoa Joe (C) vs. Willie Mack (ROH TV Title)* Brian Cage vs. Komander* We will hear from new AEW tag-team champions Ricky Starks & Big Bill

Make sure to join us here at PWMania.com at 8/7c on Saturday night for live AEW Collision results coverage from Toledo, OH.