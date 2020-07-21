Updated AEW Dynamite Line Up For This Week

AEW has announced that Taz and FTW Champion Brian Cage will appear on this week’s Dynamite episode. It was also announced that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will appear this week for a promo.

Moxley and Cage faced off during last week’s Fight For The Fallen edition of Dynamite in a match that saw Moxley retain his title when Taz threw in the towel.

Below is the updated line-up for this week’s Dynamite on TNT:

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will speak

* Taz and FTW Champion Brian Cage will appear

* Cody Rhodes defends the TNT Title

* MJF will be in action

* Ivelisse vs. Diamante

* Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Jurassic Express

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. The Young Bucks in a Falls Count Anywhere match

* AEW World Tag Team Champion Hangman Page vs. Five