Updated AEW Dynamite Line Up For Tonight

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Luther vs. Orange Cassidy has been added to the AEW Dynamite line up for tonight.

Below is the current Dynamite card for tonight on TNT-

-Luther vs. Orange Cassidy

-Sting calls out Team Taz

-Matt Hardy and Adam Page vs. TH2

-The Sydal Brothers vs. FTR

-Serena Deeb vs. Riho (Round 1 of the World Championship Eliminator Tournament)

-Young Bucks defend the World Tag Team Championships vs. Santana and Ortiz

-Jon Moxley, Rey Fenix, and Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade

