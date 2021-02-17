Updated AEW Dynamite Line Up For Tonight

Luther vs. Orange Cassidy has been added to the AEW Dynamite line up for tonight.
TONIGHT two of the most unpredictable wrestlers in the world @orangecassidy and @KillLutherKill clash LIVE on #AEWDynamite! Join us @dailysplace by picking up your tickets at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or watch tonight, and every Wednesday at 8/7c on @tntdrama. pic.twitter.com/MOGywf6DD2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 17, 2021
Below is the current Dynamite card for tonight on TNT-
-Luther vs. Orange Cassidy
-Sting calls out Team Taz
-Matt Hardy and Adam Page vs. TH2
-The Sydal Brothers vs. FTR
-Serena Deeb vs. Riho (Round 1 of the World Championship Eliminator Tournament)
-Young Bucks defend the World Tag Team Championships vs. Santana and Ortiz
-Jon Moxley, Rey Fenix, and Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade