Updated AEW Fight For The Fallen Card – Chris Jericho and Nightmare Sisters Added To Lineup

AEW has updated the lineup for Fight For The Fallen, which will take place this Wednesday night live on TNT at 8pm EST.

Chris Jericho will be making an appearance on the show and apparently he “has something to say”. Also, we will be seeing “The Nightmare Sisters” (Brandi Rhodes & Allie) in action. Here is the updated lineup below:

* Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage for the AEW & FTW Titles

* Cody vs. Sonny Kiss for the AEW TNT Title

* Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Jurassic Express (Marko Stunt, Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus)

* FTR vs. Lucha Bros

* Chris Jericho has something to say

* Nightmare Sisters (Brandi Rhodes & Allie) in action