Updated Betting Odds For Sunday’s AEW All In London Event

All Elite Wrestling will be holding their All In London Event this Sunday from inside Wembley Stadium in London, England, with reigning AEW World Champion MJF defending his AEW World Championship against Adam Cole in the main event and AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida defending his AEW World Title against Saraya, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Toni Storm in a 4-Way Match.

Updated betting odds for this Sunday’s All In London Event has been revealed, with AEW World Champion MJF favored to retain his AEW World Championship and AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida favored to retain her AEW Women’s World Championship.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

AEW World Championship Match:

– MJF (c) -400 vs. Adam Cole +250

AEW Women’s World Championship Match:

– Hikaru Shida (c) +100 vs. Saraya +125 vs. Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. +400 vs. Toni Storm +550

AEW World Tag Team Championship Match:

– FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) (c) -200 vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) +150

ROH World Tag Team Championship Match:

– Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) (c) -240 vs. AEW World Champion MJF and Adam Cole +170

“Real World Championship” Match:

– CM Punk (C) -800 vs. Samoa Joe +425

Singles Match:

– Will Ospreay -1000 vs. Chris Jericho +500

Tag Team Match:

– Darby Allin and Sting -1000 vs. Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage +500

Trios Match:

The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, “Hangman” Adam Page and Kota Ibushi) -300 vs. Bullet Club Gold (“Rock Hard” Juice Robinson, “Switchblade” Jay White) and Konosuke Takeshita +200