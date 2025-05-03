Updated Card For This Month’s WWE Backlash 2025 PLE

During Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network, which took place at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa, a new match was added to the lineup for this month’s Backlash 2025 Premium Live Event (PLE).

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis announced in a backstage segment that WWE United States Champion “The Samoan Werewolf” Jacob Fatu will defend his title in a Fatal 4-Way Match against “The Mega Star” LA Knight, Damian Priest, and Drew McIntyre. Fatu defeated Knight at WrestleMania 41 to win the title, while McIntyre and Priest faced each other at the same event.

WWE Backlash 2025 is scheduled for Saturday, May 10, at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.